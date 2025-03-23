JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $555.96 and traded as low as $505.05. JG Boswell shares last traded at $509.00, with a volume of 72 shares.

JG Boswell Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $541.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $556.00.

JG Boswell Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were given a dividend of $3.75 per share. This represents a $15.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th.

About JG Boswell

JG Boswell Company produces, processes, and markets pima cotton. It is also involved in processing tomatoes for paste and seed crops, as well as livestock operations in Central California. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

