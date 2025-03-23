Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 428.76 ($5.54) and traded as low as GBX 420 ($5.42). Jersey Electricity shares last traded at GBX 448.50 ($5.79), with a volume of 2,452 shares trading hands.

Jersey Electricity Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The company has a market capitalization of £139.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 428.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 431.33.

Get Jersey Electricity alerts:

Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported GBX 37.92 ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. Jersey Electricity had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 4.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Jersey Electricity plc will post 29.6610169 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jersey Electricity Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a GBX 12 ($0.15) dividend. This is a boost from Jersey Electricity’s previous dividend of $8.40. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Jersey Electricity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.35%.

In other Jersey Electricity news, insider Christopher Ambler purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 425 ($5.49) per share, with a total value of £17,000 ($21,949.64). 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jersey Electricity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and electric heating and hot water, electric transport, outdoor and indoor lighting, electric commercial kitchens, air conditioning, renewable energy, and CosyCare maintenance solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jersey Electricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jersey Electricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.