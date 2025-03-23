Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 428.76 ($5.54) and traded as low as GBX 420 ($5.42). Jersey Electricity shares last traded at GBX 448.50 ($5.79), with a volume of 2,452 shares trading hands.
Jersey Electricity Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The company has a market capitalization of £139.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 428.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 431.33.
Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported GBX 37.92 ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. Jersey Electricity had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 4.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Jersey Electricity plc will post 29.6610169 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Jersey Electricity Increases Dividend
Insider Activity
In other Jersey Electricity news, insider Christopher Ambler purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 425 ($5.49) per share, with a total value of £17,000 ($21,949.64). 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Jersey Electricity Company Profile
Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and electric heating and hot water, electric transport, outdoor and indoor lighting, electric commercial kitchens, air conditioning, renewable energy, and CosyCare maintenance solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jersey Electricity
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- AbbVie Stock Boosts Portfolios With Entry Into Weight Loss Market
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 ETFs to Ride the VIX Surge During Market Volatility
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Jersey Electricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jersey Electricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.