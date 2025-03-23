James H. Roth Sells 8,642 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director James H. Roth sold 8,642 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $1,289,991.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,400,766.33. The trade was a 13.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $140.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.42. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $153.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.38. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $399.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.62 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HURN. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $142.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush started coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

