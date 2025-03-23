Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Down 7.2 %

JAGX stock opened at $0.23 on Thursday. Jaguar Health has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaguar Health

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jaguar Health stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,895 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Jaguar Health worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing plant-based prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It focuses on developing and commercializing prescription and non-prescription products for companion and production animals; and human products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.