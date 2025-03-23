ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,762,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,345,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in ITT by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 930,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,915,000 after purchasing an additional 61,132 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ITT by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 198,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,369,000 after purchasing an additional 50,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,075,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT opened at $134.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.84. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.01 and a 1 year high of $161.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.40.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 18.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ITT from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ITT from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.38.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

