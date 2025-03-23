iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Swan Global Investments LLC

Swan Global Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,998 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Swan Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Swan Global Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $23,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 3,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $203.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.72. The company has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $191.34 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

