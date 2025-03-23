iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,550,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373,396 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of LPL Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. LPL Financial LLC owned about 3.04% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $2,651,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. United Bank increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 39.8% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,051,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,540,000 after purchasing an additional 354,585 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 687.8% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.80 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.06. The firm has a market cap of $89.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

