iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Mosley Wealth Management

Mosley Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 8.9% of Mosley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $566.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $593.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $588.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $496.30 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

