Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $14,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 77,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 98,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 420,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,167,000 after acquiring an additional 210,045 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 113,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,197,000 after acquiring an additional 44,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $87.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.67, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.04. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $73.53 and a 12 month high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 401.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.785 dividend. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 514.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 6,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total value of $597,239.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,737.92. The trade was a 95.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 8,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total transaction of $863,400.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,012.46. This represents a 38.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 327,242 shares of company stock valued at $31,530,305. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

