Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on March 28th

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1498 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a 16.2% increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Stock Down 7.8 %
XSHQ traded down $3.31 on Friday, hitting $38.85. 24,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.51 and a 200-day moving average of $43.00. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $48.02.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.