Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Mosley Wealth Management

Mosley Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 0.8% of Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $480.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $504.14. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $413.07 and a 12 month high of $540.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

