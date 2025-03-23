Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.36 and traded as low as $6.03. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 152,562 shares trading hands.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.36.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.0291 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIA. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 12.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

