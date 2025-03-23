Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.36 and traded as low as $6.03. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 152,562 shares trading hands.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.36.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.0291 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
