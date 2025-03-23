InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 64.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,296 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the third quarter worth about $1,980,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the third quarter worth about $664,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 17.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,179,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,467,000 after acquiring an additional 175,838 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 85.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 100,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

IVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE IVT opened at $28.59 on Friday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $31.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 158.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average of $29.75.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 0.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2376 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 527.78%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

