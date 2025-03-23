Intellus Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,497 PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Intellus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter worth about $675,000.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $14.49.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 9.08%.

(Free Report)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.