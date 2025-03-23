Intech Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,905 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,164,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,481,000 after acquiring an additional 43,055 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 63.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,175 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 19.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,452,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,739,000 after purchasing an additional 404,868 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 182,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of D opened at $54.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.30.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.58.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

