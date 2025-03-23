Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,633 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 437,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 23,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter.
Amicus Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of FOLD stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.06, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $12.65.
About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.
