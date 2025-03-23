Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $952,000 in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,858 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RD Lewis Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 42,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 59,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,707,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 52,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In related news, Director Michael R. Nicolais acquired 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $257.36 per share, with a total value of $79,781.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,650.80. The trade was a 9.27 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $217.86 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $205.44 and a one year high of $321.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.98.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.38). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 20.91%. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $334.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.40.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

