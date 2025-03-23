Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,386 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,357,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,096,000 after buying an additional 289,407 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 17.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,324,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,528,000 after purchasing an additional 491,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,739,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,830,000 after purchasing an additional 36,618 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 203.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,844,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,985 shares during the period. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 11.6% during the third quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 1,487,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,274,000 after purchasing an additional 154,038 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $29.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.66. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.25. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DAR

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.