Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 64.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,225 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $35,568,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $1,049,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Carvana by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Price Performance

Carvana stock opened at $191.38 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $67.61 and a 52 week high of $292.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.90 and a beta of 3.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 28,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.85, for a total transaction of $8,209,694.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,962 shares in the company, valued at $63,536,023.70. This trade represents a 11.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total transaction of $367,848.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,387,059.20. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,784 shares of company stock valued at $27,524,344 in the last 90 days. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVNA. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.71.

Carvana Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

