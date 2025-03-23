Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,835 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,821 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Installed Building Products worth $7,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 496.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 14,024 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 8.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,065,000 after acquiring an additional 21,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $238.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.40.
Installed Building Products Stock Performance
Shares of IBP opened at $172.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.77 and a 12-month high of $281.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 2.05.
Installed Building Products Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.
Installed Building Products Profile
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.
