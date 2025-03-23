Insider Selling: Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) CRO Sells $576,280.08 in Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) CRO Joseph David Mcneil sold 51,638 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $576,280.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 298,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,719.92. The trade was a 14.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Weave Communications Stock Performance
WEAV opened at $11.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average is $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $865.81 million, a PE ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Weave Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $17.63.
Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.23 million. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 28.37%. On average, analysts predict that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weave Communications
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Friday, February 21st.
About Weave Communications
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
