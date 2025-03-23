Insider Selling: Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD) Insider Sells A$3,125,000.00 in Stock

Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD – Get Free Report) insider Peter Constable sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.25 ($0.79), for a total transaction of A$3,125,000.00 ($1,965,408.81).

Ryder Capital Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $109.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.99.

Get Ryder Capital alerts:

Ryder Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Ryder Capital’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. Ryder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 350.00%.

Ryder Capital Company Profile

Ryder Capital Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Ryder Investment Management Pty Limited. Ryder Capital Limited is based in Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.