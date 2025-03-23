Insider Selling: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director Sells 401 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) Director David B. Blundin sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $11,388.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,053,780. This represents a 0.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

EverQuote Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $28.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average of $20.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.44 and a beta of 1.01. EverQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $29.07.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.83 million. EverQuote had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 13.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVER. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in EverQuote by 636.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 104,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in EverQuote by 255.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 172,785 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 115.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 29.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on EverQuote from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

