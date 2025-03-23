Insider Selling: DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) CMO Sells 4,328 Shares of Stock

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) CMO Paz Maestas sold 4,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $385,365.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 613,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,584,992.56. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

DXP Enterprises Stock Down 0.8 %

DXPE stock opened at $87.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.00. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.25 and a 52 week high of $107.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.66.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.49. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $470.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of DXP Enterprises from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 33,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 720,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,513,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

