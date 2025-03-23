Insider Buying: Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD) Insider Acquires 20,095 Shares of Stock

Mader Group Limited (ASX:MADGet Free Report) insider Luke Mader bought 20,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$5.27 ($3.31) per share, with a total value of A$105,900.65 ($66,604.18).

Mader Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.48.

Mader Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Mader Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. Mader Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Mader Group Company Profile

Mader Group Limited, a contracting company, provides specialist technical services in the mining, energy, and industrial sectors in Australia and internationally. It offers fabrication and line boring, electrical services, mechanical maintenance, and component exchange; infrastructure maintenance, rail services, power generation and marine, road transport maintenance, maintenance project, specialised tool hire, clean team, maintenance centre, and training and mentoring services.

