Insider Buying: First Graphene Limited (ASX:FGR) Insider Purchases A$42,378.98 in Stock

First Graphene Limited (ASX:FGR – Get Free Report) insider Michael Bell purchased 941,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,378.98 ($26,653.44).
First Graphene Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.38.
About First Graphene
