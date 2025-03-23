Insider Buying: EON Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EONR) Director Purchases $24,607.37 in Stock

EON Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EONR – Get Free Report) Director Joseph V. Sr Salvucci, Sr. bought 46,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.53 per share, for a total transaction of $24,607.37. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,315,750 shares in the company, valued at $697,347.50. The trade was a 3.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
EON Resources Price Performance
EONR stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. EON Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $4.00.
About EON Resources
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than EON Resources
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Receive News & Ratings for EON Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EON Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.