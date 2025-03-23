Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Incyte by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of INCY opened at $61.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.13. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $50.35 and a 52 week high of $83.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 229.34, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.77%. Research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $41,924.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,101.52. The trade was a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $1,340,735.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,150.23. The trade was a 37.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,322,618 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INCY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.13.

Incyte Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

