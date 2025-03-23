Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.65 and last traded at $62.50, with a volume of 55852 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.58.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Iberdrola to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBDRY
Iberdrola Stock Up 1.5 %
Iberdrola Company Profile
Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Iberdrola
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.