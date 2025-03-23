iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 149 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Up 1.1 %

HubSpot stock opened at $604.89 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $434.84 and a twelve month high of $881.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $715.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $655.14. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,721.75, a P/E/G ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.17%. Equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total value of $6,885,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 524,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,048,310. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total transaction of $1,260,055.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,053,310.40. This trade represents a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,425 shares of company stock valued at $15,866,151. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price (up previously from $750.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $920.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $730.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $853.32.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

