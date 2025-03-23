iA Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $782,000 in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PINS. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 7.4% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,109.4% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $458,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 3.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Pinterest by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 844,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,326,000 after acquiring an additional 32,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PINS opened at $32.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $45.19.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $137,365.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,072.34. This trade represents a 2.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $34,994.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,236 shares in the company, valued at $920,081.48. This represents a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,812 shares of company stock valued at $6,798,857. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Pinterest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pinterest from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.30.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

