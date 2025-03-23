iA Global Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in US Foods by 54.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in US Foods by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other US Foods news, Director David W. Bullock bought 4,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $284,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $319,770. The trade was a 800.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $64.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.18. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $73.19. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Melius assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.09.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

