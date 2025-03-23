HUB Investment Partners LLC Sells 542 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

HUB Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $105.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.07. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.16 and a 52 week high of $109.52.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays cut their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded American Electric Power from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.92.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

