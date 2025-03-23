HUB Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Linde by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 113,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,528,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $910,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,524,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 605,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,389,000 after purchasing an additional 69,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Linde stock opened at $458.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $452.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.35. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $410.69 and a 52-week high of $487.49. The firm has a market cap of $216.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.04. Linde had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 19.89%. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. TD Cowen upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $515.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Linde from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $501.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on Linde

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.74, for a total transaction of $1,163,545.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,662. The trade was a 65.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Wood sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.26, for a total value of $1,323,154.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,013 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,571.38. The trade was a 17.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,159 shares of company stock valued at $5,603,843 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.