HUB Investment Partners LLC Invests $236,000 in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in TC Energy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,175,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $333,993,000 after buying an additional 405,965 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in TC Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,123,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $331,863,000 after buying an additional 551,980 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in TC Energy by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,842,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,310,000 after buying an additional 1,644,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,890,000 after buying an additional 360,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP grew its position in TC Energy by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 4,097,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $194,776,000 after buying an additional 1,127,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TC Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities initiated coverage on TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Veritas raised TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

TC Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:TRP opened at $48.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $34.95 and a 52-week high of $50.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.87.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 29.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 72.53%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

