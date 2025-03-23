HUB Investment Partners LLC Invests $212,000 in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,360 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 908,646 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,285,000 after acquiring an additional 11,753 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,877,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 73,340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 73,272 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 29,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Dorchester Minerals Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DMLP opened at $30.12 on Friday. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.90. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 56.77% and a return on equity of 36.86%. The firm had revenue of $39.71 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.7394 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dorchester Minerals

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorchester Minerals

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.19 per share, with a total value of $31,663.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,905.58. This trade represents a 2.91 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman acquired 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $100,008.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,758. The trade was a 2.93 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 29,145 shares of company stock valued at $921,407. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Profile

(Free Report)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.