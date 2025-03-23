HUB Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

HUB Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,362 shares during the quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter worth $48,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 20,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 17,531 shares during the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.10 to $3.20 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Hsbc Global Res raised Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC raised Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank raised Ultrapar Participações to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.20.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance

Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ultrapar Participações Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.0774 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Ultrapar Participações

(Free Report)

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.