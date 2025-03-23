HUB Investment Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in Sony Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 57,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth $231,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sony Group by 14.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sony Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,073 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sony Group by 456.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 22,642 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SONY. StockNews.com cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Sony Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average of $18.85. The stock has a market cap of $152.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $28.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.32 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

