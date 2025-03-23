HUB Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 224.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bush Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 128,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 204,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 70,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 29,745 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM opened at $26.50 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.64 and a one year high of $30.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.11.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

