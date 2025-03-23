Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 726 ($9.37) and last traded at GBX 730.50 ($9.43), with a volume of 2065541 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 751 ($9.70).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 680 ($8.78) to GBX 849 ($10.96) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 968.80 ($12.51).

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 789.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 834.19.

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 45.60 ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Howden Joinery Group had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 25.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Howden Joinery Group Plc will post 52.8073286 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.30 ($0.21) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.01%.

In other news, insider Tim Lodge purchased 7,500 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 772 ($9.97) per share, with a total value of £57,900 ($74,757.91). Insiders have bought a total of 7,559 shares of company stock valued at $5,836,041 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Howden Joinery Group Plc is the parent company of Howdens.

Howdens sells kitchens and joinery products to trade customers, primarily small local builders, through a network of over 850 UK depots. The business also operates over 70 depots across France, the Republic of Ireland, and Belgium.

Howdens only sells to the trade – they have the expertise to ensure that our products are fitted to the highest possible standards.

