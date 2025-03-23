Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $3.18 Million in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 303,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Sally Beauty as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $771,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 96.1% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 13,298 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 3.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,546,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,551,000 after acquiring an additional 80,712 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 331,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 60,928 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in Sally Beauty by 672.4% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 81,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 70,923 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Trading Up 1.2 %

Sally Beauty stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.54. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $937.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.44 million. Research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

