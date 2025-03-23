Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 51,777.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,200 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of ExlService worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

EXLS stock opened at $46.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.38. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.08). ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $481.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.68 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXLS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

In other ExlService news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $90,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,443.52. The trade was a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 13,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $675,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,554,781.60. The trade was a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,284 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

