Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Avanos Medical worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 34,421 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 446.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 78,583 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 108,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 11,613 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 35.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 17,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AVNS opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.68. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $25.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $675.05 million, a P/E ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $179.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.23 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Report on Avanos Medical

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avanos Medical news, SVP Kerr Holbrook sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $106,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,216.75. This represents a 7.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.