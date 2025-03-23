Hill Island Financial LLC Takes $9.37 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Hill Island Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 144,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,372,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hill Island Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 96,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 408,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,524,000 after purchasing an additional 102,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,896 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $60.50 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $71.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.56.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

