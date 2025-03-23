Hill Island Financial LLC Sells 98 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Hill Island Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,880.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MTUM opened at $204.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $168.49 and a 52 week high of $229.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.34 and a 200-day moving average of $209.94.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

