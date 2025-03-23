Hill Island Financial LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hill Island Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,653 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 13.4% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $19,507,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $149,758,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $520.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $543.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $539.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $453.90 and a one year high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

