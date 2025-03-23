Hill Island Financial LLC Buys 57,959 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Hill Island Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1,061.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,959 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.78 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.42.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1317 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.