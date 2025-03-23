Hill Island Financial LLC Buys 282 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hill Island Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,323.1% during the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.48.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total value of $9,279,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 696,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,627,425.40. The trade was a 5.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $4,815,916.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,809,191.40. This trade represents a 5.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 172,168 shares of company stock worth $40,508,877. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $191.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.33, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $251.88.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 113.46%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

