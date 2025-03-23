Heron Bay Capital Management Sells 42,812 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Heron Bay Capital Management lowered its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 42,812 shares during the quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management owned about 0.08% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $20,607,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,812,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,499,000 after purchasing an additional 365,434 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,770,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,221,000 after purchasing an additional 224,455 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,643,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,534,000 after purchasing an additional 154,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

APAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Shares of APAM opened at $40.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.83. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.89 and a 1-year high of $49.54.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 23.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

