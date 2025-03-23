Heron Bay Capital Management Sells 34,881 Shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI)

Heron Bay Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Free Report) by 72.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,881 shares during the quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in OppFi were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OPFI. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in OppFi during the third quarter worth about $2,457,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in OppFi during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in OppFi by 28.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in OppFi during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in OppFi by 95.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 20,630 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on OPFI. Citizens Jmp cut OppFi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities cut OppFi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $13.00 price objective on OppFi in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

OPFI opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.05. OppFi Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.74 million, a P/E ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 1.63.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. OppFi had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $135.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Vennettilli sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $408,599.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,700.90. The trade was a 32.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore G. Schwartz sold 105,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $1,010,649.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,073.09. The trade was a 36.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 338,927 shares of company stock valued at $3,153,476. Insiders own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

